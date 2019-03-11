Florida Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep Behind the Wheel

AVON -- A Florida woman was hurt when she rolled her vehicle after falling asleep. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94 near the Avon rest area.

Fifty-one-year-old Lucinda Wixo of Naperville was heading east when her car went off the road, hit a snowbank, rolled several times and came to a rest on the shoulder.

Wixo was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.