Florence M. Dehn, 59, Princeton

April 24, 1963 - April 13, 2023

Florence Mary Dehn, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2023, at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

Born to Peter, Jr. and Theresa (Reibestein) Kronbauer on April 24, 1963, in Elgin, ND, Florence was a passionate and creative soul who touched the lives of many throughout her 59 years. After meeting on her family farm, Florence was married to the love of her life, Arlen James Dehn, on April 24, 1982, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. They were the proud parents of their two children, James and Rebecca, who they raised in the Princeton area.

A graduate of Princeton High School, Florence began her career working at a credit union. She then spent over 30 years at Federated Co-op in Princeton, where she was known for her dedication and hard work. In the last ten years of her life, Florence worked in food receiving at Walmart, where she continued to make a positive impact on her colleagues and customers. Florence was also deeply involved in her community. She served on the Greenbush Township Board of Zoning, as the Dairy Princess Coordinator for the American Dairy Association, and as Secretary on the Mille Lacs County Fair board in Princeton. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Princeton Pantry and contributing to her community any way that she could.

Elected to the Mille Lacs County Fair Board in 2010 after several years on the Agricultural Society, Florence served many roles: Secretary (since 2012), overseeing Open Class superintendents and exhibits, working tirelessly on obtaining arts grants to help underwrite the annual Fair entertainment, helping to coordinate non-Fair events with local organizations, organizing Day Care Day at the Fair, serving on multiple Fair committees, and volunteering her time to help maintain and beautify the Fairgrounds. There was not one part of the Fair’s operation that Florence was not aware of or did not have some hand in.

Florence's interests extended beyond her work and community involvement. She loved working in her flower gardens, going shopping with her family, and was an avid decorator and party planner. Her appreciation for antiques and decorating was evident in her home, which was always warm and inviting. Florence was also an amazing caregiver, and she spent many years lovingly taking care of her grandparents and parents, providing them with support and comfort. Above all else, Florence was a smart, open-minded, and creative woman who will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Florence is survived by her loving husband, Arlen Dehn; children, James (Amanda) Dehn of Princeton and Rebecca (Paul) Cortez of Pipestone; grandson, Wesley; sister, Ruth (Dewayne) Boeckermann of Princeton; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; many aunts and uncles; and grandchild, Baby Girl Cortez.