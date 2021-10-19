Flannel Fest 2021 Is Coming Back To St. Cloud This Weekend!

Are you a fan of all things flannel? Plaid flannel is pretty much a Minnesota fashion choice. There's a big festival happening this weekend that celebrates our beloved flannel.

Pantown Brewing Company is hosting Flannel Fest 2021 on Saturday, October 23rd starting at noon!

They'll have live music from the Walter's Wheelhouse Trio, frood from Nana's Kitchen and treats from Christine's Cheesecake. The brewery will be pairing all of that with their tap beers. Alright, where do I sign up?!

According to the official Facebook event page, "Our Flannel Fest is the best way to celebrate the fall season. So throw on your best flannel and come hand out with us!"

So the big question is, which flannel shirt from your closet are you going to choose? If you're a Minnesotan, you've probably got way too many options.

Pantown Brewing Company is located at 408 37th Avenue North in St. Cloud.

