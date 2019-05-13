Fire Destroys Pole Shed in St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA -- A fire destroyed a shed in St. Augusta Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 7.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says a passerby noticed smoke coming out of the roof and called 911.

Fire crews arrive to find flames coming out of the roof of a pole shed.

Firefighters blocked off County Road 7 for several hours to connect to a nearby fire hydrant to put out the blaze.

The shed is owned by 59-year-old Bruce Terwey and had a ford tractor, van and several tools inside.

No one was hurt but the shed is deemed a total loss.