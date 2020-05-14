UPDATE: Failing Motor in HVAC System The Cause For Smoke

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park fire crews responded to a fire call at city hall Thursday morning.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says just before 7:00 on-duty officers noticed a haze of smoke and a smell like burnt wire or rubber inside the police department area of the building.

He says the smoke was caused by a motor within the HVAC system that was going bad. No one was hurt in the incident.

Bentrud says while City Hall remains closed due to COVID-19, city employees will be able to return Friday morning.