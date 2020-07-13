Fidelis Dierkes, 88, Princeton

December 20, 1931 ~ July 10, 2020

Fidelis Dierkes, age 88 of Princeton, passed away July 10, 2020 at the Princeton Elim Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Duelm. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Fidelis Barbara Dierkes was born December 20, 1931 in St. George Township, Benton County to Joseph and Mary (Fouquette) Dierkes. She worked for General Motors in Minneapolis for over 40 years. Fidelis was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Community; Crosier Apostolate and St. Anne's Sodality. She volunteered her time as a Eucharistic Minister at the Princeton hospital, Elim Home and the Caley House. Fidelis will be fondly remembered for the compassionate and caring way she cared for others. She volunteered her time wherever it was needed. She will be missed by her many friends and family members.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Johnson, Princeton and her many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary and sisters and brothers: Vena Zierden, Magdelen Dierkes, Rita Mulqueen, Dan, Sylvester 'Jack', Maurice, Severyn, Raphael as well as 2 nieces and 2 nephews.