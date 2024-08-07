Father Mark William Willenbring, 92, St. Cloud

October 13, 1931 - August 3, 2024

attachment-Father Mark Willenbring loading...

Father Mark Willenbring, 92 year old resident of St. Cloud, passed away at the St. Benedict Center in St. Cloud.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 11 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz.

The burial will be held in the Pierz Parish Cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.