Falcons Return To Practice, Outlook Good For Vikings Game

The Atlanta Falcons have been cleared to reopen their practice facility, according to ESPN. The move greatly improves the odds of the Vikings and Falcons playing their game at US Bank Stadium on Sunday as scheduled.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that four Falcons players and/or personnel had tested positive, a figure later disputed by the organization.

Atlanta heads to Minneapolis with an 0-5 record and recently fired their head coach. The Vikings are 1-4, but have looked like an improved team after a disastrous start to the season.

The Vikings and Falcons will kick off at noon on Sunday. The game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.