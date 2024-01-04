‘Extreme’ Horse-Powered Ski Jumping Coming To Minnesota In February

Have you ever gone skiing and thought to yourself 'yeah, this is fun but what I'd really love is to be towed behind a big horse, who would send me flying off massive jumps?' Well, friend, I have good news for you!

Canterbury Park in Shakopee is hosting the sixth edition of its 'Extreme Horse Skijoring' event on February 24th and 25th.

The event will feature horses pulling skiers and snowboarders to launch off of a 15 foot snow jump and across a 20 foot gap while doing flips and tricks.

In addition to the skijoring, other activities wil include dog sled races, corgi and wiener dog races, a vendor market place, bonfires, ice bars and more. In addition, dog sled rides will be available on the first day of the event.

Glide through a winter wonderland, as the dog sleds whisk you away on an unforgettable ride. Don't forget to meet and greet your furry tour guides - the huskies, as well as capture some picture perfect family photos!

Tickets for the event cost $12 per day for adults and $7 for kids 6-12 if purchased in advance. Tickets on the day of the event are $15/adult or $10/kids.

Tickets can be purchased at THIS LINK.

Vendors set to appear in the vendor market place include Caribou Coffee, Nikkolette's Macarons, Chic and Sage Boutique, Turquoise and Bourbon, Never Knock Goods, Must Be Ruff, Daisy If You Do, Holy Sins Royal Bakehouse, Minneoats and an appearance by the NCAA Big Ten Trophy.

