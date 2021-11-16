Everett H. Rasmussen, 94, St. Cloud

March 13, 1927 – November 16, 2021

Everett Hildon Rasmussen, age 94, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at The Landing Assisted Living, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Everett was born March 13, 1927 in Viborg, SD to Chris O. and Carrie (Larsen) Rasmussen. He attended Pleasant Grove grade school, a one room school for all eight grades, and graduated from Viborg High School in 1945. Everett was drafted into the United States Army on the 15th of December, 1950, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged in November 1952. He started working at Herberger’s Department Store in New Ulm, MN on April 1, 1953 as Advertising and Display Manager. On April 23, 1955, Everett was united in marriage to Janice Stiedel in St. Cloud, MN. To this union, one daughter, Kari Beth was born. Everett continued working at Herberger’s being promoted to the Central Office where he was the first Central Merchandiser for the entire company. He worked for Herberger’s until May of 1983, a wonderful 30 year career. In August of 1983 Everett started selling commercial and investment real estate for Mark’s Realty and in 1985 transferred to Meyer Commercial. He retired in 2010, another successful career of 27 years.

On March 22, 1991 Everett lost his first wife, Janice, after 36 years of marriage. On September 17, 1999 he was united in marriage to Delores (Folsom) Olson. Everett was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Delores of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Kari Ahles of St. Cloud MN; grandson, Cole (Laura) Hedlund of Sauk Rapids, MN; step granddaughters, Kristin Ahles of Minneapolis, MN; Katie (Larry) Fallang of Waite Park, MN; Erin (David) Carlsen of Princeton, MN; great granddaughter, Audree Evelyn Hedlund; great grandson, William Cole Hedlund; step great granddaughters, Aaliyah and Dasia Carlsen and Anna Fallang; sister-in-law Roberta Rasmussen of Viborg, SD; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Janice, son-in-law, Gary Ahles, siblings, Earl (Lorraine) Rasmussen, Ray (Iona) Rasmussen, Ada (James) Oakland, Darold (Ferne) Rasmussen, Curtis Rasmussen; and nieces, Sandra Rasmussen Diver and Ranae Oakland Anderson.