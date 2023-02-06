Welding Discovery Day
March 6 | 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
- St. Cloud Technical and Community College
- 1540 Northway Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303 United States
Contact:
- Phone
- (320)761-3370
- Email:
- tom.hickey@csjobs.org
Additional Information
Are you looking for a career in welding? Join us for Welding Discovery Day on March 6th from 1-4. Find out the requirements for various welding positions. Meet with the professionals that are hiring in this field. Get all your questions answered, see if welding is the right career for you.