Te Deum Performance
May 4, 2014
- Benedicta Arts Center
- 37 College Ave , St. Joseph, MN 56374 United States
- 320.257.0603
The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University Symphony Orchestra will be joined by The Minnesota Center Chorale for a performance of Te Deum.
The performance will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2014 at 2 p.m. in the Escher Auditorium of the Benedicta Arts Center in St. Joseph.
The concert will feature the CSB/SJU Orchestra, Minnesota Center Chorale and soloists Jody Martinson, Kristen Bauer, Thomas Speckard and John Allen Nelson.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/faculty and staff, and $5 for students. They can be ordered through the Benedicta Arts Center Box Office or by calling (320) 363-5777.