Te Deum Performance

The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University Symphony Orchestra will be joined by The Minnesota Center Chorale for a performance of Te Deum.

The performance will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2014 at 2 p.m. in the Escher Auditorium of the Benedicta Arts Center in St. Joseph.

The concert will feature the CSB/SJU Orchestra, Minnesota Center Chorale and soloists Jody Martinson, Kristen Bauer, Thomas Speckard and John Allen Nelson.