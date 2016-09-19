Additional Information

Phantasm, an award-winning consort of viols, was founded in 1994 by Laurence Dreyfus and has become recognized as the most exciting viol consort active on the world scene today. The ensemble catapulted into international prominence when its debut CD of works by Henry Purcell won a Gramophone Award for the Best Baroque Instrumental Recording of 1997. Since then, the consort has travelled the world over, performing in festivals and on concert series in cities such as Prague, Tokyo, Istanbul, Helsinki and Washington DC.