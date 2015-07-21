Overcomers International Fellowship 20th Anniversary Celebration

Additional Information

“Overcomers International Fellowship” (OIF), also, known as OIF Dream Center celebrating 20 years of service to the St Cloud, MN area as of July 6, 2015.

OIF was founded by Pastor Michael Laidlaw in the early 1990s and was incorporated on July 6, 1995 by the State of Minnesota. OIF started doing homeless sheltering under the name of “Path Recovery Center” and was later changed to “Dream Center of St Cloud”. The dba name has changed due to the type of services that have been added over the past years.

Please join us on 7/25/2015 from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm for lunch, testimonies, and other events to celebrate the services provided to the St Cloud Community.