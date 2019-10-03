Additional Information

HUB NEW MUSIC Co-presented by the St. Cloud State University Department of Music Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. Ruth Gant Recital Hall, St. Cloud State University 620 3rd Avenue South, St. Cloud Called “contemporary chamber music trailblazers” by the Boston Globe, Hub New Music — comprised of flute, clarinet, violin, and cello — is forging new pathways in 21st-century repertoire. Through creative programming and ambitious commissioning projects, the quartet of “intrepids” (WQXR) celebrates the fluidity and diversity of today’s classical music landscape. Its performances have been described as “innovative” (WBUR) and “gobsmacking” (Cleveland Classical). Concert Sponsor: Julie Aronson Dehnel

This activity is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. The Hub New Music concert and residency are supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Crane Group.