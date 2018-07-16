Express Enrollment Day: Enroll at SCTCC in just one day!
August 2 | 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
- St. Cloud Technical and Community College
- 1540 Northway Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303 United States
Contact:
- Phone
- (320)308-5976
- Email:
- kwallace@sctcc.edu
Additional Information
Express Enrollment Day:
Enroll at SCTCC in just one day!
How it works
Apply on the spot (or apply online ahead of time)
Take Accuplacer assessment (this generally takes at least an hour)
Complete eOrientation
Meet with an academic advisor
Register for classes
Financial Aid advisors will also be available
No need to register or RSVP. Just show up any time between 8:00AM and noon! Enter the Main Entrance (Door 1), and our Admissions staff will be there to help you get started.
https://www.sctcc.edu/express