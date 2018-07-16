Additional Information

Express Enrollment Day:

Enroll at SCTCC in just one day!

How it works

Apply on the spot (or apply online ahead of time)

Take Accuplacer assessment (this generally takes at least an hour)

Complete eOrientation

Meet with an academic advisor

Register for classes

Financial Aid advisors will also be available

No need to register or RSVP. Just show up any time between 8:00AM and noon! Enter the Main Entrance (Door 1), and our Admissions staff will be there to help you get started.

