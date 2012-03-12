Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Mandatory Training

Additional Information

Attention area Lake Service Providers! Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Mandatory Trainings to get your Lake Service Provider Permit will be in St. Cloud on March 15, 1-4pm, at the Atwood Memorial Center on the SCSU Campus. You do not have to pre-register.

According to the new law, Lake Service Providers are individuals or businesses hired to install or remove water-related equipment, such as boats, docks, boat lifts or structures, from waters of the state. The owners of the Lake Service Provider businesses are now required to attend the training, pass the exam at the training and file a $50 fee in order to obtain a permit from the DNR before providing any of these services. The DNR will begin to implement and enforce this new law during the 2012 open water season.