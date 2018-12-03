Annual Santa Day in downtown Cold Spring
- Cold Spring
- Cold Spring , MN United States
- Phone
- (320)685-4186
- Email:
- info@coldspringmn.com
Additional Information
The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Santa Day in downtown Cold Spring on Saturday, December 8th from 9 am - 11 am.
This free and festive event will include the following activities hosted by Cold Spring area businesses:
Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides
-hosted by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
Pictures with Santa
-hosted by Willenbring, Dahl, Wocken & Zimmermann Law Office
Mrs. Claus, Santa Letter & Crafts
-hosted by Great River Regional Library & St. Boniface
Holiday Elves & Face Painting
-hosted by Dustin Upgren State Farm Insurance
Cookies & Hot Cider
-hosted by Cold Spring Bakery
Christmas Bingo
-hosted by Cold Spring Eye Clinic
Grinch Smoothies & Yoga
-hosted by Cold Spring Snap Fitness
Hot Chocolate
-hosted by Thrifty White
Toy Giveaway
-hosted by Wenner’s Hardware
Pet Pictures with Santa (10:30 am-2:00 pm)
-hosted by Cold Spring Country Store
For more information or questions about Santa Day contact the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-685-4186 or info@coldspringmn.com.