Annual Santa Day in downtown Cold Spring

stocknroll/Thinkstock
December 8
Cold Spring
Cold Spring , MN United States
Contact:
Phone
(320)685-4186
Email:
info@coldspringmn.com

Additional Information

The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Santa Day in downtown Cold Spring on Saturday, December 8th from 9 am - 11 am.

This free and festive event will include the following activities hosted by Cold Spring area businesses:

Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides
-hosted by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

Pictures with Santa
-hosted by Willenbring, Dahl, Wocken & Zimmermann Law Office

Mrs. Claus, Santa Letter & Crafts
-hosted by Great River Regional Library & St. Boniface

Holiday Elves & Face Painting
-hosted by Dustin Upgren State Farm Insurance

Cookies & Hot Cider
-hosted by Cold Spring Bakery

Christmas Bingo
-hosted by Cold Spring Eye Clinic

Grinch Smoothies & Yoga
-hosted by Cold Spring Snap Fitness

Hot Chocolate
-hosted by Thrifty White

Toy Giveaway
-hosted by Wenner’s Hardware

Pet Pictures with Santa (10:30 am-2:00 pm)
-hosted by Cold Spring Country Store

For more information or questions about Santa Day contact the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-685-4186 or info@coldspringmn.com.

Filed Under: cold spring, Santa Day
Category: