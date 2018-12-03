Additional Information

The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Annual Santa Day in downtown Cold Spring on Saturday, December 8th from 9 am - 11 am.

This free and festive event will include the following activities hosted by Cold Spring area businesses:

Horse-Drawn Trolley Rides

-hosted by the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce

Pictures with Santa

-hosted by Willenbring, Dahl, Wocken & Zimmermann Law Office

Mrs. Claus, Santa Letter & Crafts

-hosted by Great River Regional Library & St. Boniface

Holiday Elves & Face Painting

-hosted by Dustin Upgren State Farm Insurance

Cookies & Hot Cider

-hosted by Cold Spring Bakery

Christmas Bingo

-hosted by Cold Spring Eye Clinic

Grinch Smoothies & Yoga

-hosted by Cold Spring Snap Fitness

Hot Chocolate

-hosted by Thrifty White

Toy Giveaway

-hosted by Wenner’s Hardware

Pet Pictures with Santa (10:30 am-2:00 pm)

-hosted by Cold Spring Country Store