Evelyn Trettel, 93, Little Falls

March 25, 1931 - August 20, 2024

attachment-Evelyn Trettel loading...

Evelyn L. Trettel, 93 year old resident of Little Falls and formerly of Bowlus, passed away on Tuesday, August 20th at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be help on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Saturday at the church.

Burial will be at the parish cemetery in Bowlus.

A full and complete notice will follow.