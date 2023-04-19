Evelyn T. Gavanda, 92, Sauk Rapids

August 10, 1930 - April 14, 2023

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Popple Creek, rural Sauk Rapids for Evelyn T. Gavanda, age 92, who passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Evelyn was born August 10, 1930 at the St. Cloud Hospital to Gust and Ada (Latterell) Jacquemart. She married Leslie Gavanda on May 10, 1950. Evelyn worked at X-Cel Optical for several years and also farmed with Les. She was a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post # 6992 Auxiliary. Evelyn loved fishing, gardening, and cooking.

She is survived by her sons, Roger (Linda) of Foley and Richard (Linda Anderson) of Rice; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Les; brothers, Clifford and Harold; and two grandchildren.