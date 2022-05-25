Evelyn I. Hermanson, 94, Brainerd, and formerly of Makinen

December 3, 1927 - May 23, 2022

Evelyn Hermanson, age 94 of Brainerd, MN, formerly of Makinen, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home.

Evelyn Irene Ziebarth was born to Hugo and Ida (Look) Ziebarth on December 3, 1927, in Isanti. She was baptized at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Princeton Township. She grew up and was educated in Princeton.

Evelyn married the love of her life, Bud Hermanson, on November 21, 1960, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain, SD. After living in South Dakota and West Virginia for several years, they moved back to Minnesota in 1965 and purchased a small farm in Makinen. Evelyn enjoyed working alongside Bud on the farm and was the chief hay raker with her trusty red Farmall M tractor; Bud lovingly referred to her as “Boss,” which we all knew she really was. Her other passions in life included embroidery, crocheting, gardening, and she was a lifelong avid Minnesota Twins fan. She is a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, was a member of the Makinen Fire Department Sparkettes, and a Minnesota County Election Judge.

She loved enjoying time with her family and was always up for whatever adventure they came up with, Girl’s weekends, Beargrease Fur-K’s, and hiking on the North Shore in her late 80’s. She was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She walked strongly in her Christian faith, and she found strength in the Bible’s teachings. Evelyn will be remembered for her love of playing cards with her grandchildren, her beautiful flower gardens, her homemade spicy dill pickles, her willingness to put others first, and her generosity to everyone she knew.

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her daughters, Lori (Robert Meininger) Hermanson of Brainerd and Linda (Lance) Stanley of Princeton; son, Duane (Cheryl) Hermanson of Cannon Falls; five grandchildren, Darcy (Scott) Stanley-Nord, Melissa (Chad Fietek) Stanley, Cody Stanley, Curt (Karianne) Hermanson, and Denise (Matt) Punches; ten great-grandchildren, William Nord, Nathan Nord, Erica (Justin) Tholkes, Conrad Stanley, Declynn Evelyn Stanley, Shawna (Michael Gerseth) Hermanson, Taylor (Ashlee Berentsen) Hermanson, Zach (Michelle) Punches, Ashley (Chuck) Butcher, and Kirstie Kantor; two great-great-grandchildren, Landon Butcher and Evelyn Gerseth; numerous nieces and nephews; her Meininger family; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, in 2003; great-grandson, Cooper Patrick Stanley; her parents; and siblings, Harold Ziebarth, Ruth (Syd) Christ, and Erma (Orlof) Lee.

A funeral service for Evelyn will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Orrock Cemetery, Orrock Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local VFW or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://t2t.org/donate/