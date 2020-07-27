Eulale M. Curtis, 81, St. Cloud

January 20, 1939 - July 24, 2020

Lollie was born January 20, 1939 in Bismarck, ND to Marcus & Blanche (Cumber) Wagle. Lollie took nursing training in Valley City, ND and later graduated from Marquette University. She married Richard Curtis on September 9, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Bismarck, ND. She worked as a registered nurse for many years. She completed cosmetology school and began working in different salons in and around the St. Cloud area. She was a people person, a great communicator and loved to tell stories and socialize. Being very happy go lucky, she loved life. She was an excellent mother to her three daughters. She was always generous, and caring and concerned of her family. She was very committed to her husband and marriage. Lollie loved flowers and enjoyed spending her time at Munsinger gardens. One of her favorite foods was ice cream, she had a love for teddy bears and had a large teddy bear collection.

Survivors include her daughters, Mari Eulale (Mike) Halvorsen of Morton; Suzanne Marie of Foley; Nancy Eileen (Bruce) Nathan of Avon; grandchildren, Maranda, Marissa, April, Jennifer and Lance, great grandchildren, Arianna and Jaxson. She is also survived by her sister in law, Jan Wagle and brother in law, Jim Lund.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dick in 2011, sister, Eileen Lund and brother, Duane Wagle.