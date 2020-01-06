Esther Poser, 91, Pierz

December 31, 1928 - January 2, 2020

Esther Poser, 91-year-old resident of Pierz died Thursday, January 2 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Monday all visitation time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery in Pierz.

Esther Suess was born on December 31, 1928 in Little Falls to the late George and Rose (Heuring) Suess. The family made their home in rural Buckman. Esther attended rural country school near Buckman until the eighth grade. After her schooling she returned to the family farm where helped for many years. Her father also referred to her as his “Best Farm Hand”. She was united in marriage to Herman Poser on June 8, 1948 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Pierz for several years. She worked for Crestliner Boats for a few years. Esther also worked as a cook with Hildegard Block for many years catering weddings, anniversaries and special events through out the Pierz area. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, playing cards, dancing and singing. Esther got her start in bowling setting lanes in the basement of the Buckman church. She went on to bowl in many leagues for several years. Esther was a member of the Pierz Bowling League and St. Josephs Church in Pierz, MN.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Iris (Larry) Kowalzek of Harding, Beverly (Gary) Sadlovsky of Buckman, Donna (Bob) Herold of Buckman, Janice (Sid) Henagin of Pierz, Ernie Poser of Buckman; 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rose Suess; husband, Herman Poser; siblings, Leeander Suess, Rose “Betty” Jutz, Alvina Knopik and Jerry Suess.