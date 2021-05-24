Esther Helen Mastey, 89, Bloomington, formerly of Foley

June 16, 1931 - May 21, 2021

Esther Helen Mastey, age 89 of Bloomington, formerly of Foley. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 at her granddaughter's home in Bloomington. Service information will be posted when available. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Esther Helen Mastey was born June 16, 1931, the daughter of George and Frances (Witucki) Smiglewski in Benton County. Esther was baptized and confirmed at Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. She attended country school near Foley. Esther married Aloysious and they were lifetime members of Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Esther's work career included working as a house wife on her family's farm in Gilman and a cook in Country Manor in Sartell.

She is survived by her daughter, Patti; granddaughter, Jessica; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances; brothers, Clarence, Leonard, Richard, and Alfred; sisters, Valeria and Florence; and husband, Aloysious.

The family would appreciate assistance with funeral costs in lieu of flowers.