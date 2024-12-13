Emily Evangela (Vasecka) Becker, 100, Holdingford

June 8, 1924 - December 4, 2024

attachment-Emily Becker loading...

Mass of Christian burial, celebrating the life of Emily Evangela (Vasecka) Becker, age 100, of Holdingford, will be Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Church of All Saints – Saint Mary in Holdingford. Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM before mass on Saturday at the church. Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 11 AM on Saturday. Burial will be at Arban Cemetery at a later date. Emily passed away on December 4, 2024. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Emily was born on June 8, 1924, to John and Helen “Nellie” (Kaveney) Vasecka in Mastown Township in Wadena County. She married Raymond Joseph Becker on June 10, 1948. Emily taught for 9 years in country schools in the Holdingford area. For 9 years she also taught religion classes. She also worked at the Holdingford school as an aide for 17 years. She was a proud member of the Arban Church as a lecturer, reader, and choir member. She was active in the mission groups for Arban, St. Joseph’s Society, and a lifetime member of the Pioneer Club. Emily was a member of the Church of All Saints – Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a charter member of the Auxiliary for the Knights of Columbus. She was also an officer for Christian Mothers and received a 50-year pin.

Emily met Ray while she was teaching at the country school in Arban, and he was working on the Arban church. Throughout their marriage, you seldom saw one without the other. Together they built their home and gardened and farmed. They attended church every week, even bringing their grandchildren in their later years. Emily was very competitive, she did not like to lose, especially at cards. She enjoyed reading the paper and doing puzzles. Nothing was ever wasted, and you never sat down to eat without washing your hands first.

Survivors include her children, Theresa Johannes, Avon, and Peter Becker, Avon. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren with 4 on the way.

Emily is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Raymond; parents, John and Helen “Nellie” Vasecka; children, Owen, Pauline Lichy, Raymond Jr., and baby Ann; grandchildren, Tim Johannes and Jennifer Becker; great-grandson, Raymond Becker. She is preceded by her all of her siblings; Thomas, Helen Thorsett, Katherine Hebrink, Mary Vierzba, John Vasecka, Joseph Vasecka and James Vasecka. Emily is also preceded by her son-in-law, Leroy Johannes.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Covered Bridge “Hyatt House” for the excellent care they provided for Emily and the family while she was there.