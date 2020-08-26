Elvin “Buddy” J. Erickson, 65, St. Cloud

March 7, 1955 – August 25, 2020

Elvin “Buddy” Jesse Erickson, age 65, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home in St. Cloud.

Private services were held at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN because of the Covid 19 pandemic. A celebration of Elvin’s life will be held in the spring of 2021 in the Gonvick area. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Elvin was born March 7, 1955 in Bagley, MN to Elvin B. and Jewell L. (Sumpter) Erickson. He married Cindy Lou Winter on January 6, 1978 in Bagley, MN. Elvin was employed by the City of Ramsey, Ramsey, MN, then as a building official for Little Falls, MN for 16 years and then from 2004 to the present as a building official for the City of Thief River Falls, MN. Elvin has been a bass player since the age of 14, playing in the family band. He also made and worked on steel guitars with his father at Erickson Steel Guitars. Elvin was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Erickson of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Lee (Amy) Erickson of St. Cloud, MN; Jesse (Dayna Halverson) Erickson of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Jewell Erickson of Clearbrook, MN; brothers, Jimmy Erickson of Crosby, MN; Ricky Erickson of Gonvick, MN; Kelly Erickson of Clearbrook, MN; sister, Tammy Duke of The Colony, TX; and grandson, River Layne Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his father.