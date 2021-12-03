Elsie V. Oehrlein, 100, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Foley

October 25, 1921 - December 1, 2021

Elsie V. Oehrlein, age 100, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Foley, passed away on December 1, 2021 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at New Life Christian Church. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior to the services at church. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Ronneby, MN. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Elsie V. Oehrlein was born October 25, 1921 in Duelm, MN to Frank and Regina (Brambrink) Wegman. Elsie married Melvin Oehrlein on Nov. 22, 1949 and they raised 6 children. Elsie worked many years at the Foley Nursing Home as a cook. She loved gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking/ baking and traveling. In the mid 70’s by God’s grace Elsie was born again through the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was active in the church and Woman’s Aglow and hosted many women’s bible studies in her own home. Elsie is renowned for her hospitality and her sense of humor and wit.

She is survived by her children, Gloria Oehrlein, Dennis (Becky) Oehrlein, Mark Oehrlein, Gail Jackson, Linda (Greg) Barrett, Denise (Fritz) Ludwig; grandchildren, Jason Oehrlein, Justin Oehrlein, Jared Oehrlein, Amanda Jackson, Nikki Brown; great grandchildren, Judah Oehrlein, Ollie Oehrlein, Ezra Oehrlein, Ira Oehrlein; sister Lucille Gillitzer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; siblings, Hubert Wegman, Art Wegman, Raymond Wegman, Roy Wegman, Hilda Jaeckels, Irene Theisen, and Dorothy Boals.