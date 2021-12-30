Elsie Miller, 64, Little Falls

July 16, 1957 - December 27, 2021

Elsie Miller, 64 year old resident of Little Falls died unexpectedly on Monday, December 27 at her home in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the Mass.

The family request those attending to please wear a mask and socially distance.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following organizations: The Morrison County Food Shelf: 912 1st Avenue SW, Little Falls, MN 56345 or the Franciscan Sisters: 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.