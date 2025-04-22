Elizabeth “Betty” Buermann, 89, Cold Spring

January 11, 1936 - April 21, 2025

attachment-Elizabeth Buermann loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 26, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Elizabeth “Betty” Buermann, age 89, who died Monday at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish mausoleum. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Betty was born in St. Cloud, MN to John and Leonore (Kreber) Wilmes. She married Joe Buermann on May 19, 1959, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN.

Betty and Joe farmed together and operated a 100-year-old family resort. She cherished the relationships they built while operating Joe’s Last Resort. Betty loved playing Euchre, traveling, listening to KASM radio, playing bingo, baking, and reading. She was a devout Catholic, member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, member and gambling manager for the Big Lake Aquatic Association for many years. Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Chris) Denn, Mark (Linda), Brian (Karen), Kim (Jim) Krutchen, Kristy (Mike) Heying; sister, Pat Voghtman; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; infant child; siblings, Fran, Richard, Mary, Margaret, Rose and Theresa Mae.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community, CentraCare Hospice, her friends at the Assumption Community, Fr. Cletus Connors, Fr. Kevin Soenneker, Fr. LeRoy Scheirel, Fr. Mark Stang, Fr. Bernie Etienne.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.