Eleanor C. Botzek, 96, Sauk Rapids

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Eleanor C. Botzek, age 96, who passed away Wednesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. followed by St. Monica’s Society at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Eleanor was born May 20, 1923 in Sauk Rapids to George & Sally (Sadergaski) Rozeski. She grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Sacred Heart School, Sauk Rapids High School and Drews Business College. Eleanor and worked at Woolworth’s for 38 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Society. Eleanor was a Twins fan and an avid bowler. She enjoyed hummingbirds, old time music and dancing every Friday night. Eleanor was easy going, independent and always concerned about her family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic and her faith was very important to her.

Survivors include her brother, Edward Rozeski of San Pedro, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Duane and Leonard Rozeski; sister, Sophie Chapp; and an infant brother.