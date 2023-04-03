Eileen M. Scherer, 87, St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud

August 6, 1935 - March 31, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eileen M. Scherer, age 87, of St. Joseph and formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Wednesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Eileen was born on August 6, 1935 to Henry and Rose (Molitor) Hennen in Pearl Lake, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm, across from Grand Lake. She was united in marriage to Norman M. Scherer on May 22, 1956 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Together, they made their home in Central Minnesota. Eileen founded and served as financial manager of the Reformatory Employee’s Credit Union eventually retiring after many years of service. She was a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and enjoyed giving of her time and talents by proudly supporting the Cold Spring Area Maennechor.

Eileen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going on trips to the casino, playing bingo, sewing, dancing to Old Time Music, attending Oktoberfests annually and traveling with her husband. Eileen was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to prepare meals for her family, but will be most remembered for her German meals and Tomato Dumpling Soup.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Gene) Simon of Cold Spring, Dan (Brenda) of St. Joseph, Susan (Dale) Hinnenkamp of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Merena (Arnie) Eisenschenk, Donna (Lee) Eisenschenk, and Shirley (Roger) Nistler; sister-in-law, Millie Hennen; brother-in-law, Don Huberty; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norm on April 5, 2013; brother, Alvin Hennen; and sisters, Lucille Huberty and Doreen (Ken) Rooney.

A special thank you to the staff of Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph, Assumption Home in Cold Spring and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Eileen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.