Eileen A. Mohs, 91, St. Cloud

April 17, 1931 - April 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eileen A. Mohs, 91 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Eileen was born April 17, 1931 in Avon, Minnesota to Alex and Sophia (Pierskalla) Karsch. She married Eugene P. Mohs on June 16, 1953 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Along with being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Eileen was employed as a secretary by Cater Insurance, David Shay Attorney, the State Office of Birthright, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #622 Auxiliary and later was a cashier at Cashwise in Waite Park. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish, Mission Group, Legion of Mary, Daughters of Isabella and Catholic United Financial.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Carla Jean Backman of Duluth; son-in-law, Don Brown of Fort Pierce, Florida; six grandchildren, Michael (Tracy) Brown, David (Christine) Brown, Ryan Birdsall, Ashley Birdsall, Justin Backman and Kali Backman; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene on January 26, 2008; son, Jeffrey John on February 23, 1967; daughter, Mary Ellen Brown on June 22, 2016; sisters, Bernelda Rothstein on November 7, 2016 and Mildred Reisinger on December 11, 2019 and brother, Leander Karsch on November 5, 2012.