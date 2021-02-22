Edwina Rose (Winnie) Dehler, 97, St. Joseph

October 1, 1923 - February 19, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Edwina Rose (Winnie) Dehler, age 97, of St. Joseph. Winnie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 19, 2021 at her home of Serenity Place in St. Joseph.

A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Edwina Rose was born on October 1, 1923 to Anthony and Loretta (Weimerskirch) Goerdt in Belgrade, Minnesota at her grandmother’s home. She attended first grade in Belgrade, riding a horse drawn bus to school. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1941. She was united in marriage to Herbert John Dehler on February 7, 1944 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Herbert was later drafted in the United States Army, serving in Germany during WWII. Upon his return Herb and Winnie began farming. In 1956, they sold their farm equipment and cattle and moved to St. Joseph where they raised their nine children. Winnie enjoyed giving of her time and talents to her community and church by serving as a lector, eucharistic minister, and homebound communion minister for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was president for the St. Joseph Christian Mothers and the first St. Joseph Deanery C.C.W.; where she received the medal of merit from Bishop Speltz in 1984. She served on the St. Cloud Diocesan Pastoral Council for three years and was a devoted member of the Oblates of St. Benedict’s Monastery where she worked as a receptionist for 29 years. In the community, she served as President of the St, Joseph V.F.W. Auxiliary Herman Warnert Post 5773, President of the Senior Citizens Group and was an active member of the St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary Post #328. She also enjoyed volunteering for RSVP and Meals on Wheels.

Winnie was the embodiment of gratitude, love and compassion. She was a friend to all she met with open arms. Most important to Winnie was her family friends and neighbors. Winnie was a person of deep faith, trusted in God and relied on her guardian angels.

Winnie had a passion for traveling, taking many trips with her sister. She also enjoyed embroidery, crocheting afghans, playing cards, gardening in her flower beds and spending time camping and celebrating with her family. In her later years, she enjoyed cataloging her family photos, newspaper and magazine clippings into three ring binders. She was also a notorious saver of almost anything that could possibly be reused. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to everyone and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Ellen (Harold) Zipp of St. Augusta, Leo (Jan) of Cambridge, Steve (MaryJo McGuire) of Minneapolis, Duane (Deb) of Blaine, Gene (Liz) of Breezy Point, Greg (Kathy) Roseville, Renee (Chris) Loso of Punta Gorda, FL, Nick (Shirly Ruther) of Perham, Marietta (Dennis) Butz of Alexandria; daughter-in-law, Jean Dehler; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; sibling, Marilyn Uphus, Anita Eskelund, Rose Uphus, Julian (Audri) Goerdt, Louise Echola; sisters-in-law, Marion Goerdt, Mimi Goerdt,; brother-in-law, James Gieski; and many nieces and nephews.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert in 2001; granddaughter, Beth Marie Dehler; siblings, Evelyn, Ione, Anthony Jr., Roger, John, Ruth Ann, Joe, Barb.

Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph, and the Sisters of St. Benedict.