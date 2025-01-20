Edward “Ed” V. Lahr, 67, Waite Park

February 6, 1957 - January 17, 2025

attachment-Edward Lahr loading...

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Edward “Ed” V. Lahr who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Friday. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ed was born on February 6, 1957 in Van Nuys, CA to Edward J. and Harriet (Weber) Lahr. He married Donna Maleska on June 9, 1990 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Ed worked as a laborer at Electrolux. He enjoyed model trains, reading, fishing, bowling, and collecting hats.

Ed is survived by his wife, Donna of Waite Park; and daughters, Amber (William) Bartowsheski of St. Cloud, and Ashley (Matthew) Syvertson of Waite Park. He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care and support of Ed.