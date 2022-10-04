Edna Keehr, 91, Little Falls

August 28, 1931 - October 3, 2022

Edna Mae Keehr's family wants you to know that she died peacefully on the morning of October 3, 2022 at her home where she lived with Julia & Brian Oleson Family. The last few weeks of her life changed dramatically after a fall breaking her leg and increasing dementia.

Her parents were Hilda & Wayne Rudolph who named her after the midwife that delivered her on their farm near Detroit Lakes, MN. The name Edna means "delight".

She had many fond memories & fun stories about growing up on the farm with her parents & 4 brothers who she was very proud of and loved very dearly. She attended & graduated from the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault, MN. She would travel every fall to the to the school returning to the farm in the spring with anticipation of being with family & feeding the chickens. At the institution she learned American Sign Language, loved school, being a drummer in the marching band, walking to classes and church with her friends. There she developed close lifelong friendships & became part of a close-knit Deaf Community.

Right after graduating she worked at the Lee Factory in the Twin Cities and at the hospital in Detroit Lakes as a housekeeper. She had fond memories of walking with her father going to work and the moment they parted to go to their jobs. Keith, a long time friend of both, introduced our Dad to Mom at a Summer Picnic for the Deaf. There she fell head over heels for the "curly top man" who was both "handsome and funny" who sat behind her in the boat tossing water towards her. Alan B. Keehr proposed soon after meeting her and they married on November 14, 1953. For the most part they lived on a "hobby farm" in Little Falls, MN. They had 4 children: BeBe, Debbie, Bobby and Julie whom she loved and was extremely proud of. She was quick to let people know "all four of my children know Sign Language." She found such joy being with Alan, her children, her parents & in-laws, family & friends, and many dogs and cats over the years.

In Mom's younger years she enjoyed gardening and was very proud of her very large garden, the fruits of her labor and canning abilities. Seemed that every fall she would say, "I was not successful in making mother's dill pickles." She enjoyed growing various flowers and enjoyed her Tiger Lillies and Hen & Chicks; she enjoyed sewing, crafts & embroidering dish towels (her gift to many); rearranging the furniture (driving Dad to say "again!?"); she made the best bread, lefsa & rosettes (a proud "Strong Norwegian"); she enjoyed visiting family and friends; going for car rides & camping. From a young age till the day she died she had a strong faith in God and tremendous kindness, love, and empathy for others and especially people who struggled in this earthly life.

She was a wiz at both checkers A& Chinese checkers, had a soft spot for babies and animals (but not snakes and salamanders); enjoyed painting and the many things Alan made i.e. rocking horses.

When they were done raising us kids they enjoyed going for long car rides especially in the fall to view the changing colors of the maple trees, going to the Dairy Queen, walking the isles at Fleet Farm, visiting friends and family, watching the Summer and Winter Olympics, Baseball and Girls Basketball playoffs; watching the many squirrels and birds that visit their little home in town.

When Alan died 10 years ago she continued to miss him daily as much as the day he died. In her later years she continued to enjoy going to church, working on crafts, embroidery & sewing, jigsaw puzzles, hot tea with honey, going for car rides, visiting with family and friends who came to visit her and Dairy Queen treats.

Edna is survived by her brothers Curt and Lyle, families of all four of her brothers, her children and their families.

We want to express our gratitude and thanks to the Hospice Team, Kelly, Kara, Julie & Mickey, Maria and Pastor Bill Knaack who helped during our mother's last days with us.

We Love You and we Miss you Mom.

We request no flowers or money however we encourage each of you to celebrate her life by totally invest in the moment with whomever you meet, interact with, so that they feel your kindness, love and attention. There will be no funeral service however the family is planning to share each of you an Edna Memory Gift. We would greatly appreciate receiving some thoughts and remembrances from you, such as the first words that come to mind when you think of her, funny stories, fun stories or loving stories. If you would please send them to Bee H. Tessum, 3211 Montpelier Court, Anchorage, AK 99503 or email: bebetessum@gmail.com

The obituary was lovingly written by her daughter.