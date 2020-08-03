Dylan Robert Pishney, 16, Big Lake

September 30, 2003 - July 31, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Dylan Pishney age 16 our most beloved son, brother, family member, friend and teammate passed suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2020 in his hometown of Big Lake, MN.

Dylan was an avid outdoorsman be it hunting or fishing with family and friends or participating in a multitude of sports, Hockey, Football, Trap Shooting, Boxing (Hockey was his favorite sport). Somehow, he arranged his time so well to maintain multiple jobs, be active in the Saron Lutheran Church, and produce exceptional grades.

What really made Dylan tick and stand out from others was his unrelenting determination to succeed at all tasks put in from of him. He would always try his hardest and had a smile doing it. He planned on attending South Dakota State to become a pediatric Otolaryngologist so someday he could help those that had the same disease he did (of course while enjoying world class duck hunting and walleye fishing).

Dylan has embarked on a new journey leaving behind his parents, Jake (Valentina) Pishney; Krystal (John) Gleason, his siblings, Charley, Lily, Colton, Evan, Kaedynce, Reagen, Jordan, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close family friends. Until we see you again someday our beloved Dylan.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Saron Lutheran Church in Big Lake. Inside services reserved for family and close friends. Outside viewing of the service will also be available via live stream through Saron Lutheran Facebook page. Audio of the service will be available via FM 90.5 (limited distance of church parking lot) Rev. Kyle Sidlo will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and also on Thursday 1 hour prior to services at the church in Big Lake.