Duane E. Hodel, 77, Foley

September 26, 1947 - May 16, 2025

Duane Everett Hodel, age 77, of Foley, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born on September 26, 1947, in Albany, Minnesota, Duane was a man whose life was defined by his unwavering work ethic, devotion to family, and the deep satisfaction he found in the simple joys of life. A master carpenter by trade and hobby farmer for many years, Duane proudly built the home in Foley where he and his beloved wife, Diane Hodel (Johnson), shared a lifetime of memories. Married on July 26th, their partnership was a testament to enduring love, mutual respect, and shared laughter.

Duane was a devoted father to Shannon (Patrick) Hodel-Hanson of Becker, MN, and Jarrett (Tracy) Hodel of St. Cloud, MN. He found immeasurable joy in his role as “Grandpa” to six cherished grandchildren: Ty, Riley, Jaxon, Laney, Makenna and Reid.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane; his children and grandchildren; and his sisters Carrie (Eddie) Heintze and Debbie (Greg) Carter. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Erma Hodel (Kelm); his brother, Donald Hodel; and sisters Joan Gruenke and Donna Hodel.

Duane’s passions were many and genuine. He was an avid fisherman, card and cribbage player, hunter, gardener, and a spirited participant in meat raffles—earning the distinguished and lighthearted title of “Meat Hog” on several occasions. Winters were spent in Weslaco, Texas, where he relished friendly poker games, and summers were treasured at Sandy Pines Resort in Backus, MN, surrounded by friends, bonfires, and his beloved outdoor traditions, including fish and turkey fries.

Duane lived a full life. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, kind heart, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. His playful sarcasm and quick one-liners made him the life of every gathering and left an indelible impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jack and Jim's Event Center, where family and friends are invited to share stories, memories, and a toast in honor of Duane’s remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages attendees to bring their favorite story of Duane to share, a fitting tribute to a man who lived each chapter of his life with humor, heart, and humility. Be sure to share the stories when he was being his smart aleck self.