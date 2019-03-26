Driver’s Body Pulled from Submerged Truck in Steele County

OWATONNA (AP) -- The body of a New Richland man has been recovered from his submerged pickup truck in the Straight River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 71-year-old man was the sole occupant of the pickup that veered off Interstate 35 in Steele County, crashed through a guardrail and into the river Monday.

The patrol says the crash happened near a rest area south of Owatonna. The pickup was underwater when first responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.