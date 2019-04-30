Driver Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County

HEWITT -- A Bertha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 210 and Todd County Road 23 near Hewitt.

Troopers say a car driven by 88-year-old Joseph Stroderl of Bertha failed to yield at Highway 210 while going north on County Road 23 and collided with another vehicle.

Stroderl died in the crash.

The second vehicle was driven by 44-year-old Kristine Brown of Eagle Bend. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.