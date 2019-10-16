Dress for Success; Voices for Vets [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's monthly segment called "Voices for Veterans" I talked with Barry Venable (St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer) and Brad Steele (Community Employment Coordinator). The two talked about the V.A.'s Dress for Success event October 22 from 11am - 2pm. The event is for veterans looking for jobs and getting to know the process in great detail on how they can secure one. Listen below.

The St. Cloud V.A. will also have a job fair November 14 and will host a Veterans Day Ceremony November 11.