Dr. Vernon E. Neils, 97, Sauk Rapids

January 13, 1924 - June 10, 2021

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., followed by lunch and time of sharing at noon followed by services at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Dr. Vernon E. Neils, age 97, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. Keith Weise will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.

Vernon Emil Neils was born January 13, 1924 in Sauk Rapids to R.G. & Pauline (Arndt) Neils. He married LuVerne Rausch on September 14, 1947 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Vern honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Vern was a graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1948 and earned his M.D. degree from the University of Minnesota in 1949. He was a physician in Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area from 1949-1994 as a general practitioner, including OB and surgery. Vern was a St. Cloud Hospital staff member starting in 1949. He was instrumental in starting the Rehab Unit by serving as a member of Rehab, Alcohol and Chemical Addiction Committees. He was the Burlington Northern Railroad Surgeon for years during which time he and his family had the privilege of riding the train to several conventions. He also served as the Medical Director of the Central Minnesota Detoxification Center and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Vern was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, served on the church board, and was one of the founding board members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. He was also was a member and past president of the Sauk Rapids Lions, Norwest Bank Board, Sauk Rapids School Board, Sauk Rapids Sportsman Club, Sauk Rapids Park & Rec Board, and Sauk Rapids Civic Club. Vern enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time outdoors. He loved sports and was an excellent tennis player and bowler.

Survivors include his sons and daughters, Dr. Richard (Jill) Neils of Oconomowoc, WI, Kenneth (Char) Neils of Manhattan, KS, Carol (Jon) Copeland of Sauk Rapids, Mary (John) Ederer of Chanhassen and Judith Neils Quick (Thomas) of Des Moines, IA; sister, Dolores Rehder of Sauk Rapids; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; wife, LuVerne on November 8, 2017; brother, Reinhardt Neils; and sister, Priscella Weber.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Lutheran Home.