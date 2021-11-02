Douglas M. Cichy, 50, Princeton

February 15, 1971 - October 30, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Douglas Cichy, age 50 of Princeton, who died unexpectedly October 30. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate.

Douglas Merwin Cichy was born to Leonard and Muriel (LaBlanc) Cichy on February 15, 1971, in Fridley. He was the youngest of three boys. Doug graduated from Irondale High School in 1989.

A very private man, Doug could be a lot of fun. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and hunting. Working for MnDOT in building maintenance for a number of years, he was very handy and a skilled craftsman. He also worked as an Independent Contractor. Doug loved cars, trucks, oldies rock-and-roll, and old-time country music. He was a history buff and was known to watch war movies and old western films. He loved to barbecue with family and friends.

Doug is survived by his mother, Muriel Cichy; son, Tyler Cichy; daughter, Justena (Taylor Hoffman) Cichy; step-daughter, Angela Miller; brothers, David Cichy and Dennis Cichy; the mother of his children, Karen Cichy; aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Cichy; sister-in-law, Victoria Cichy; and step-daughter, JoBeth Miller.