Douglas “Doug” Patrick Rocheleau, 34, Coon Rapids

Services celebrating the life of Doug Rocheleau age 34 of Coon Rapids will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 6 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Doug died Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer. There will be an opportunity for friends and family to gather one hour before the services Saturday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Doug was born October 29, 1984 in Coon Rapids to Mark and Julie (James) Rocheleau. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 2003, as well as achieved the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout. He married Andrea Martin in September of 2010, they later divorced. He was working at Community Options Living in Cambridge assisting special needs men. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, learning about the latest technological gadget and recently he started weight lifting.

Doug is survived by his children, Kalissa Mae Malz, Coon Rapids and Braden Rocheleau of Big Lake; parents, Mark and Julie Rocheleau of Coon Rapids; his grandmother, Marie Rocheleau of Minneapolis; grandfather, Pat (Sue) James, Elk River; his sister, Joelle Rocheleau, Coon Rapids; his brothers, Dan Rocheleau, Princeton; Justin Rocheleau, Tampa, FL and his nieces, Alexis and Emma Rocheleau and nephews, Leighton and Jagger Rocheleau.