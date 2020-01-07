Dorothy E. Jansky, 92, Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud

February 16, 1927 - January 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dorothy E. Jansky, age 92, of Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on February 16, 1927 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Stanley and Mary (Sand) Plachecki. She married Norbert Jansky on June 24, 1944 at St. John’s Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker all her life. Dorothy was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Christian Women, St. Anthony’s Catholic United Financial and St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed entertaining, playing cards (especially 500) in the winter, old time dancing, fishing in the summer and weekends at the lake. Dorothy also had a small garden where she enjoyed growing pickles and tomatoes. She enjoyed her rock and flower garden as well. Dorothy liked to sew on rainy days.

She is survived by her daughters, Marie (Adrian) Pierskalla of St. Cloud, Judith (Orville) Brinkman of Coon Rapids; six grandchildren, Darla (Chris) Olinger, Krista (Jesse) Pierskalla-Wright, Jason (Laura) Pierskalla, Jeremy Pierskalla, Brenda Brinkman-Smith and Donald Brinkman; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen (Ralph) Schueller, Florence Klein and Jean (Tony) Sauer.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert in 2005; and four-year-old brother, Donald.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Country Manor Campus and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Dorothy.