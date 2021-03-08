Dorothy Bellmont, 92, Cold Spring

July 31, 1928 – March 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Dorothy L. Bellmont age 92, who died Sunday, March 7 at Assumption Home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 10:00 – 11:15 in the church narthex prior to the service.

Dorothy was born on July 31, 1928 in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Cecelia (Willenbring) Doubek. She married Wendelin Schmitz on June 14, 1949. After Wendelin’s death she married Lawrence Bellmont on Nov. 8, 1975. Dorothy worked at the Cold Spring Bakery from 1965 to 2016. She enjoyed gardening, canning, knitting, being with her sister Alice and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Wendelin (Kim) Schmitz, Mary Kay (Ed) Weinmann; step-children, Wayne (Audrey) Bellmont, Sharon Gnifkowski and Allie Bellmont; sons-in-law, Ronald Garding and Paul Hansen; siblings, Ralph Doubek, Victor (Alice) Doubek, Lenny (Ruth) Doubek, Jane (Harold) Vossen, Arlene (Ralph) Huberty and Rita (John) Mehr and Alice Doubek; 13 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, 3 step great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Wendelin in 1965, Lawrence in 1993; daughters Bernie Garding and Alice Hansen; sister Ethel Schmitz and a great-grandson.