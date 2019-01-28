Dorothy A. Eisenschenk, 98, Richmond

April 27, 1920 – January 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Dorothy A. Eisenschenk, age 98, who died Saturday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born on April 27, 1920 in Cold Spring, MN to Hubert and Anna Marie (Simons) Barthel. She married Henry A. Eisenschenk on June 2, 1942 in St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, and they were blessed with 5 children. Dorothy was a homemaker and a cook for Sts. Peter and Paul School for many years. She loved to bake, embroider, and garden, especially tending her flowers. Dorothy was a patient and kind woman with a strong Catholic faith. She was a member of the Christian Women and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Survivors include her children, Gerald (Theresa), Allan (Mary), Richard (Jean), Duane (Luan), Ann (Tim) Gertken; brother-in-law, Marcellus Schreifels; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; siblings, Clem (Christine) Barthel, Osmond (Gertrude and Becky) Barthel, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Eisenschenk, Sr. Aidan Barthel OSB, Raymond Barthel, Marie Scheifels, Margaret (Clarence) Scheifels, Rose (Sylvester) Jonas; and great-grandchild, Liam Bauling.