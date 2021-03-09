Doris M. Brand, 96, Waite Park

October 6, 1924 - March 7, 2021

Doris M. Brand, age 96 of Waite Park, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Saint Joseph in Waite Park, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 9:30 at the Church.

Doris was undeniably an adored matriarch of the Brand family. Supported and cherished by the love of her life, James, she was devoted to her family, always putting others ahead of herself.

She loved nothing better than getting in the car with her Jimmy and exploring new parts of the country. They were truly starry-eyed about each other. This deep love was the base from which the family stability flourished.

Doris’s generous spirit came through in her communication with anyone. She was deeply interested and delighted to hear stories about others, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was completely non-judgmental and supportive, sharing her children’s successes and travails with an even keel. She prayed for peace and love in the family daily, with good result, as the children stay close to each other.

An organized woman, she took joy in each task of her life and did them with love and purpose.

She perennially delighted family and friends with charming comments, all of which are treasured by her grateful family.

Doris M. Brand was born to Elsie and Earl Morris October 6, 1924 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was adopted one year later by William and Rose LaPlant in New Ulm, Minnesota, where she grew up.

After graduating from Holy Trinity High School, she worked 14 months in Chicago for the British Inspection Board (warriors). Later she worked in the office of Char-Gale Manufacturing, a defense plant during the war, then at the Minnesota Employment Office, both in St. Cloud. She later worked in the Treasurer’s Office for Benton County.

She married James E. Brand on March 30, 1948 in Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman, Minnesota.

Doris was a homemaker who enjoyed music, dancing, traveling with James, entertaining friends and family.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Peggy), East Lansing, MI; Morris (Michele), Greensburg, PA; Renee (Chris) Fauset, Flagstaff, AZ; Bill, St. Joseph, MN; Cheryl (Fran), New Knoxville, OH; Gregory (Darlene), Little Falls, MN; Thomas (Vickie), Falcon Heights, MN; Keith, Washington D.C.; Scott (Dawn), St. Cloud, MN; 19 grandchildren, two step-grandsons, and 19 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2012, an infant son in 1963, a daughter, Michelle (Gary) Wilson, her parents, and her brother, Don Morris, in 2013.