Donna Rae Galles, 66, Nisswa

February 15, 1953 - October 9, 2019

Donna Rae Galles, Nisswa, age 66, went to be with her beloved Savior on October 9, 2019. She passed away at the CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, after a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease, rheumatoid arthritis, congestive heart failure, epilepsy, and meningitis.

Donna was born in Minneapolis, MN on February 15, 1953, to Edward and Pearl Hamann and was one of six children. She later lived in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Lakeville, and the Nisswa area where she touched the lives of many people.

Donna’s nickname was “Sunshine” as she excelled at putting smiles on the faces of others. This made her a natural for the family resort she successfully operated for over 36 years in Nisswa. Donna also started and operated several other small businesses throughout the years. She most enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren all of whom meant the world to her. She also enjoyed playing card games, going to the casino, and browsing through any garage sales she could find.

A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at The Gull Lake Center Grand Ballroom at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, MN, with a family visitation starting at 11:30 am.

Donna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bruce, her sons Matt (Patty), Andy (Jenny) and Adam (Traci), sisters Judy and Carol, brothers Ron and Dick and seven grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents and sister Jeanette as well as many aunts and uncles and other loved ones.

Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society are preferred.