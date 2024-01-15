Donna Mae Morey, 93, Shoreview

January 30, 1930 - January 13, 2024

attachment-Donna Mae Morey loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donna Mae Morey, age 93, who passed away Saturday at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Donna was born January 30, 1930 in St. Cloud to Benjamin and Helen (Kiffmeyer) Meyer. She married Robert “Pudge” Morey on September 15, 1951 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Donna worked as a machinist at DeZurik’s, Arsenal in Minneapolis, and Ruhr in San Diego. She also worked at Village Pump in Sauk Rapids. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Donna enjoyed playing Bingo at the nursing home and listening to her kids while playing cards. She said prayers for everybody and had a prayer list. Donna was kind and caring, and was happy when her children were happy. She was a wonderful mother, and taught her children how to be a family.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Blair “Geno” (Linda) Morey of St. Cloud, Nan Morey of Shoreview, Katie (Dan) Vaught of Lodi, WI, John (Bonnie) Morey of Plymouth, and Joe (Elizabeth) Morey of North St. Paul; siblings, Bob (Jeanne) Eveslage of Arizona, Patty Lynch of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Judy Repulski of Sauk Rapids; brother-in-law, Dick Pearson of Hudson, WI; sister-in-law, Marge Eveslage of Florida; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2003; son, Steve; sister, Jean Pearson; brother, David Eveslage; and brothers-in-law, Patrick Lynch and Delroy Repulski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.