Donna M. Rzeszutek, 70, Zimmerman

June 11, 1951 - March 5, 2022

Donna M. Rzeszutek, age 70 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Donna Marie Marquart was born to Donald and Marie (Knight) Marquart on June 11, 1951, in Montana. She graduated from Columbia Heights High School before going into nursing care for a short time. She was married to Thomas Rzeszutek, and together they blended their family of five children. Donna spent most of her life as a homemaker and was proud to be a loving mother and grandmother.

Donna was a homebody and loved spending time at home with her family. She also loved birds and especially loved watching the hummingbirds in the yard. She also enjoyed watching Vikings football at home with Tom. Above all else, she was an amazing caregiver and will be dearly missed as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Tom of Zimmerman; children, Eddie, Tina, William, Maryann, and Julie; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Melody and Leanne. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Marquart.